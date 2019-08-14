‘Angry Birds 2’: Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Bloom on the High-Flying Animated Sequel

0

–

The birds and pigs are back for Angry Birds 2, this time forming an unlikely alliance to defend their respective perches and pens from a new foe. After discovering Zoe, the leader of a nearby frozen island, has her eagle eye set to occupy Bird and Piggy Island, the former enemies must set aside differences to save their homes.

The film stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader and Peter Dinklage reprising their roles from the first film. Joining the illustrious cast for the sequel we also have Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, and Eugenio Derbez.

Ahead of the release of Angry Birds 2, Collider sat down with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s award-winning creator Rachel Bloom, who voices Silver. Rachel’s character is the logic-minded problem solver on Bird Island, but despite her goal-oriented and efficient way of thinking Silver still manages to employ the compassion and empathy needed to balance out Red. We were also joined by Jason Sudeikis, who voices Red, the short-tempered yet fearless leader of the inhabitants of Bird Island.

During our chat, Sudeikis acknowledged my sneaker game and listed out some of the essentials in his rotation. Then, following Lin-Manuel Miranda’s surprise appearance for the live finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom and Sudeikis gushed over their history with him and unknowingly witnessing him crafting the early stages of his hit musical Hamilton.

Check out what the Bloom and Sudeikis had to say in our interview above, and see the topics we talked about followed by the official synopsis of the film below:

Sudeikis talks about his top 5 sneakers of all-time.

Bloom commemorates being joined by Miranda for the live episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend .

. Bloom and Sudeikis praise the audio engineers for making their dialogue and chemistry come off as being natural, despite never recording together.

With Silver being new to the Angry Birds cast in the sequel, Bloom discussed what she appreciates about her character.

Here’s the Angry Birds 2 official synopsis: