This Week in Animation: ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot in the Works, Possibly with Steven Spielberg

If the rumors are true, Steven Spielberg may be joining the team behind a possible Animaniacs reboot, bringing the popular 1990s series into the modern era. Speaking of nostalgia, we also have some beautiful and historic concept art and clips from Disney’s Bambi to share with you for the classic’s 75th anniversary, and we’re bringing you the news of Studio Ghibli‘s plans for a My Neighbor Totoro theme park in Japan.

Lots of animated superhero news this week, like the reveal of new animated shorts featuring the heroes of Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars, plus details on the upcoming Batman and Harley Quinn Blu-ray. There’s also the arrival of the first-ever crossover between LEGO and DC Super Hero Girls coming to DVD later this year. Oh and Rooster Teeth’s fourth volume of RWBY is now available, if you like your heroes on the indie side of things.

