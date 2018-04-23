Netflix Is Making an Animated ‘Fast & Furious’ TV Series Because Family

0

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television are ready to live life one quarter mile at a time. The streaming giant and animation studio are teaming up for an animated Fast & Furious series, which will be executive produced by franchise mainstays Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz, and Chris Morgan.

While Dom and the gang are keeping busy on the big screen, the Fast & Furious family is about to get a bit bigger in the animated realm. The new series will follow Dom’s cousin — no, not Fernando from Fast 8, but a teenager named Tony Torretto who follow’s in Dom’s footsteps when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elit racing league to help bring down a crime organization hellbent on world domination — and to think this all started with stealing some home entertainment equipment in Los Angeles.

Of course, the franchise has come a long way since then, spawning seven sequels, an in-the-works spinoff with Dwayne Johnson, and going on to become a multi-billion international sensation. The animated series is a smart next step to keep building that franchise brand, and serves as the first series in an expansion of the ongoing multi-year deal for original animated programming between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation TV that offers a first-look at animated series based on Universal film properties.

The expansion builds upon a successful five year relationship that has seen 14 original series debut on the service, including Trollhunters, Spirit Riding Free and All Hail King Julien, with an additional four series slated to debut on Netflix in 2018. Tim Hedrick (DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) will serve as executive producers and showrunners for the Fast & Furious series.

“We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level with new opportunities from the vast library of Universal Pictures,” said Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family, in a press release. “The Fast & Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films.”

No word yet on when we can expect the new series, but the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2019, with Fast & Furious 9 and 10 slated for April 2020 and April 2021.