20 Scariest Animated Horror Movies: From Disney Classics to Adult Anime

Are you bored of the same old live-action horror movies you see making the rounds every Halloween? Don’t get me wrong, the classic horror icons and their multi-film franchises are great, but if you’re looking for something different this year, look to animation. Yeah, animation! The medium isn’t restricted to Scooby-Doo marathons or another helping of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. These are great on their own and they have their place in your annual Halloween festivities, but if you’re aiming for something spooky that you may not have seen before, animated horror films are rife with possibilities.

So with that in mind, I’ve put together 20 of the scariest animated horror films you’re likely (and no so likely) to come across in your search. And since not everyone’s tastes are the same, nor are their experiences with horror movies identical, I’ve included a range of scares for all ages. I’ll start off with some age-appropriate suggestions for our younger viewers out there, including stop-motion classics, computer-generated fright-fests, an oft overlooked Disney film, and, yes, even a Scooby-Doo feature. Then, once you’ve tucked the little ones into bed, I’ll pull out the big guns with animated films that feature more mature thematic material, increasingly brutal levels of gore and violence, and even some surprisingly sophisticated psychological humor that will haunt your dreams.

Fair warning: All of the films on this list will 100% be too scary/offensive for someone on the spooky spectrum out there, so be sure to do your due diligence before diving in; buyer beware, you’re in for a scare, as the Goosebumps shows say. And as this list nears its end with more mature themes and subject material, there will undoubtedly be people who are quite Mad Online about the movies in (or left off of) this list. So I ask you to check your inhibitions at the door while encouraging you to share your favorite scary animated film in the comments below!