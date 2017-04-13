Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Finds Its Miles Morales; Liev Schreiber to Voice Villain

0

While we’re only a couple of months away from the big-screen Spider-Man reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming—a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios—Sony is continuing to hone its own separate Spider-Man projects, and the animated Spidey movie just landed its lead cast. The untitled animated Spider-Man film will focus on the character of Miles Morales, a half-black half-Latino hero, instead of Peter Parker, and now THR reports that Dope and The Get Down actor Shameik Moore has landed the voice role of Morales. This is a terrific choice, and indeed I even put Moore on the shortlist to lead the live-action reboot when Sony and Marvel were in the midst of casting, based on his breakout performance in the indie Dope.

Additionally, THR notes that Liev Schreiber has signed on to voice the film’s villain, but the character’s identity is being kept under wraps for now. Phil Lord wrote the script for the untitled film and is executive producing alongside his The LEGO Movie co-director Chris Miller, but if Sony hoped the duo would eventually direct this film that didn’t come to pass as they instead signed on to helm the standalone Young Han Solo movie for Lucasfilm, which is currently in production.

As was recently announced, Sony has tapped The Little Prince writer Bob Persichetti and Rise of the Guardians helmer Peter Ramsey to direct, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of tone this movie strikes. Spider-Man: Homecoming is certainly aiming for that teen demo with a high school-set story, so will the animated movie skew even younger or is Sony hoping to nab the same demographic for both Spider-Man films?

Sony is developing a number of other Spider-Man projects that aren’t connected to this new Marvel franchise, including a potentially R-rated Venom movie as well as a Black Cat/Silver Sable feature. This animated project is the first one out of the gate, as it’s slated to hit theaters on December 21, 2018.

What do you think folks? Which Spider-Man villain would you like to see in this animated film as voiced by Liev Schreiber? Sound off in the comments below.