Chris Miller Teases ‘Untitled Animated Spider-Man Project’ Reveal Coming Soon

0

If you’ve been waiting to hear more about Sony’s Untitled Animated Spider-Man Project that’s due out around this time next year, you’ll be happy to hear that the wait is just about over. In two days’ time, we’ll know something more about the project, but what exactly that is remains to be seen. A title would be nice; the first footage would be better. Writer-producer Christopher Miller has taken to social media to tease that something’s on the way, so it’s probably a good idea to keep an eye on his Twitter account.

But while Miller didn’t mention anything about Brazil’s ongoing comic book convention CCXP17, Sony Pictures did, so we have a good feeling that this is where the next major news about the Sony/Marvel project is going to break. Sony will be holding their panel this Saturday from 4-6pm local time, so find your related time zone difference and plan accordingly. We’ll be sure to have the updates here when they’re available.

Here’s what we know so far:

Miles Morales will be the Spider-Man in question in this film. He’ll be voiced by Shameik Moore .

. Mahershala Ali also appears as Aaron Davis, with Liev Schreiber as the unnamed villain and Brian Tyree Henry also starring.

also appears as Aaron Davis, with as the unnamed villain and also starring. Bob Persichetti (The Little Prince) will make his feature directorial debut on the untitled animated Spider-Man feature, which is currently slated for release on December 14, 2018. Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) will co-direct.

(The Little Prince) will make his feature directorial debut on the untitled animated Spider-Man feature, which is currently slated for release on December 14, 2018. (Rise of the Guardians) will co-direct. Lord and Miller are still producing the project alongside Amy Pascal and Avi Arad, with Sony previously noting that the sole screenplay credit for the film goes to Lord.