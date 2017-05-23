First Posters for the Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Movie and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

0

Steve Weintraub is at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas and managed to snap photos of promo posters for Jumanij: Welcome to the Jungle and the untitled animated Spider-Man movie. For those who don’t know, licensing expo is where vendors can get a sense of the upcoming movies studios have on display even if those movies don’t have official titles or production artwork yet. They’re not really meant for mass consumption (you will likely never see these posters in your multiplex), but they at least give attendees an idea of what the studios have in store.

Sony has Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle coming later this year, and it should be a sizable hit for the studio based on the turnout for the last film that starred Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Central Intelligence. Based on reports from CinemaCon earlier this year, this new take on Jumanji puts the characters inside the game world rather than bringing the jungle into the real world, so that should be a nice spin on the formula.

As for the untitled animated Spider-Man movie, details are still scarce. We don’t have an official title, and we don’t know the plot, but we do know that Miles Morales, not Peter Parker, will be the lead role, and he’ll be voiced by Shameik Moore (Dope) with Liev Schreiber voicing the villain of the film. Bob Persichetti (The Little Prince) will direct alongside Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) with The LEGO Movie duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller executive producing (Lord wrote the script).

Check out the new posters below and be sure to sound off with your thoughts in the comments section. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opens December 20th and also stars Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Jack Black. The untitled animated Spider-Man movie opens December 14, 2018.