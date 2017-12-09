Animated Spider-Man Movie Title Revealed Ahead of First Trailer

0

After the epic bungling of the Spider-Man lore that gave way to the Andrew Garfield movies, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger seems to finally be on the right track at the box office. Spider-Man: Homecoming, easily the best of the Spider-Man films made thus far, is currently in fourth place at both the yearly domestic box office (right below Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2) as well as the worldwide box office. A sequel is in the works and the character will likely be a lynchpin in the next two Avengers movies at the very least. And that’s before we even get into the animated Spider-Man movie based around the character of Miles Morales.

While news about Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man’s future either in his own films or in Avengers has been scattershot as of late, news about the animated Spider-Man movie has been ramping up toward the film’s first trailer, which is expected to drop later today. Shameik Moore, who made a name for himself quick in Netflix’s The Get Down, where he played Shaolin Fantastic, is voicing Miles Morales, whereas Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry will be voicing Aaron and Jefferson Davis, a pair of brothers who figure heavily into Morales’ ascension as a hero. Liev Schrieber will also provide his voice to the movie in an unknown role, while Chris Miller and Phil Lord both wrote and produced the project under directors Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey.

One thing that has been missing is a title, but Trailer Track seems to have figured this one out. According to a filing by Alberta Film Ratings, which rated a 1-minute trailer for the animated Spider-Man trailer, the title of the Morales film will be Animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For a movie that looks to be more of a comedy action film, thanks to Miller and Lord’s involvement, this seems agreeably playful, much like Homecoming‘s title pointed directly to its high-school comedy tone. Into the Spider-Verse will see the light of day come December 14th, 2018, and you will likely see the first trailer for the movie come later today after its debut at the Sao Paolo Comic-Con. You can see Miller and Sony’s announcement of the trailer below.