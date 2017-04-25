Exclusive: Liev Schreiber on the “Throwback” Vibe of Sony’s ‘Untitled Animated Spider-Man Project’

0

After the recent casting report that Shameik Moore (Dope) would be voicing the starring role of Miles Morales in Sony’s Untitled Animated Spider-Man Project alongside Liev Schreiber as the film’s villain, little other information on the upcoming movie is available. That’s to be expected considering that we only learned of the lead casting less than two weeks ago, but Schreiber, who has read the script and is preparing to enter the recording studio relatively soon, recently teased just what kind of story Spidey fans can expect to see.

The tease comes courtesy of Steve Weintraub’s interview with Schreiber for Chuck, Philippe Falardeau‘s sports drama/biopic centering on heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, as played by Schreiber. Also starring Naomi Watts, Ron Perlman, and Elizabeth Moss, Chuck hits theaters on May 5th. We’ll have more up from Steve’s chat with Schreiber for the film, Ray Donovan, and other topics, but for now, here’s what the Golden Globe-nominated actor had to say about Spider-Man.

While Schreiber is officially onboard the animated film and has seen the script, he has yet to step into the recording booth:

No, we haven’t started at all. In fact, I don’t think I begin for another month or so.

Then, Schreiber will tackle a story that is currently under wraps but which he describes as follows:

I think real hardcore Spidey fans will be able to follow this with great ease. It will feel very familiar, in a good way, in a kind of throwback way.

Now that’s an interesting statement. “Hardcore Spidey fans” should know the story of Miles Morales, of course, even though the teenage superhero of Black Hispanic descent only entered canon in 2011. As for why it will feel “familiar”, perhaps because the origin of Morales’ powers parallels that of the more famous Peter Parker, though it’s got its own style to it. The most curious comment of all has to be Schreiber’s description of the story as a kind of “throwback” … a throwback to what? 2011? Spider-Man has been around in animated form since the 60s, so maybe we’re getting Morales’ story in a period setting as to not confuse kids with the other contemporary Spider-Man tales? We won’t know for sure until more information becomes available, but with Phil Lord behind the script, anything’s possible.

As for why Schreiber decided to join the project:

It was my children, really. People know me from things like Chuck and Ray Donovan, and I now have an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old, and I would very much like to do things that they can see so they know what their father does.

So we can expect a family-friendly Spidey film that feels both familiar and acts as a sort of throwback, despite it focusing on the relatively recent addition of Miles Morales. I have no clue what to expect from this beast, but I’m very excited to hear more! The film is currently slated for a December 21, 2018 release.

