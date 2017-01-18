Sony’s ‘Untitled Animated Spider-Man Project’ Will Bring Miles Morales to the Screen

0

During a presentation by Sony Pictures Animation for their upcoming film slate, some details for their Untitled Animated Spider-Man Project were revealed at long last. In addition to the confirmation that the project would be a stand-alone feature, it’s now official: Miles Morales is coming to the big screen! We’ll have more up shortly, but for now, take a look at Sony’s announcements.

Written by Phil Lord and executive produced by Lord and Chris Miller, and directed by Bob Persichetti (The Little Prince) and Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), the Sony film is due to open December 21, 2018.

Check out Sony’s live-tweet of the event below:

#SonyAnimationDay presents video of executive producers of the stand-alone SPIDER-MAN animated feature, writer @PhilipLord and @ChrizMillr. — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

From the video: Phil and Chris state the film “has a lot of heart, a lot of action, and a lot of laughs.” #SonyAnimationDay — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

.@PhilipLord and @ChrizMillr are bringing the Miles Morales story to the big screen in all-new animated stand-alone SPIDER-MAN feature. — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Experience the upcoming stand-alone animated SPIDER-MAN feature, directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, in theaters 12/21/18. ️ — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017



Unfortunately, no casting announcements or shortlists have been made just yet; we’re hoping that changes soon. Before Tom Holland swung into the role of Peter Parker in the Marvel/Sony movies, there was a rumor that the new live-action Spider-Man could possibly be Miles Morales. That didn’t quite pan out since Morales will still be in animated form, but at least it’s a step forward. Comics writer and the character’s co-creator Brian Michael Bendis pushed for Miles Morales to be Marvel’s Spider-Man, not just in the alternate universe stories, but in earnest. Bendis returned with co-creator and artist Sara Pichelli for Morales’ lead in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” which launched last February. His origin story would certainly be a refreshing change as opposed to seeing Parker’s tale again.

The teenage son of an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother, Miles Morales took on the mantle of Spider-Man back in 2011 in Marvel’s Ultimate storyline. He originally replaced Peter Parker after his death, but after the ‘Secret Wars’ arc condensed Marvel’s titles, Morales took on the role of patrolling New York City while his mentor Peter Parker (alive and well) takes his crimefighting to a more global level.

Morales has appeared in animated form before on the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man (voiced by both Donald Glover and Ogie Banks) and as a playable character in numerous video games.

Are you excited to see Miles Morales in a feature film? Who should voice the role? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!