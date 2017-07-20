This Week in Animation News: The Comic-Con 2017 Edition!

0

Welcome to this very special edition of This Week in Animation News! Normally, this is your one-stop shop for all the animation news fit to print over the previous week. This weekend’s installment is not only getting off to an early start thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, it’s also going to be regularly updated with the latest and greatest announcements that come out of the convention. The programming block is stacked and packed with all sorts of animation goodies, so be sure to revisit often to see what’s new!

We’re expecting some big things out of Comic-Con, like updates on Netflix’s Voltron and Castlevania series, news on Season 3 of Young Justice and more on Disney’s rebooted DuckTales series and Marvel’s animated shows. Plus, we’re expecting to see our first solid looks at Nickelodeon’s modern movie takes on Rocko’s Modern Life and Hey! Arnold, along with their reveal (hopefully) of the stop-motion SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special. Plus updates on your favorite cartoons, animated movies, and anime series. All that and much more should be revealed by the end of Comic-Con 2017!

