The Delightful Zombie Christmas Musical ‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ Finally Has Distribution

0

Get ready for the Christmas zombie musical you didn’t know you needed in your life, Anna and the Apocalypse finally has a distributor! The unlikely genre hybrid from director John McPhail debuted at Fantastic Fest last year, earning critical buzz and becoming one of the persistent audience favorites throughout the fest. That’s because it’s delightful, not to mention surprising and unique. Since then, Anna and the Apocalypse has played at Sitges Film Festival, but distributors failed to pick up the crowd-pleaser out of either fest.

Enter the recently relaunched Orion Pictures, who has acquired the North American and Latin American rights to the blood-soaked holiday musical just in time for a planned 2018 holiday season release. The exact date is still TBD. Anna and the Apocalypse marks the first acquisition for Orion Pictures since returning to wide theatrical distribution last fall.

Anna and the Apocalypse features a host of breakout roles, but especially from lead actress Ella Hunt (Our Robot Overlords) who stars as the titular apocalyptic survivor, Anna. She’s a commanding, charismatic performer with a whole ton of star power. Mark Benton (The Halcyon), Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones), Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux and Marli Siu also star.

Based on McPhail’s BAFTA-winning short Zombie Musical, the film is writeen by Alan McDonald and the late Ryan McHenry, who earned viral fame from his “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal” videos. It also features original music by Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly and I assure you, you will have their songs stuck in your heads for weeks. This is a film primed to become a midnight movie cult classic — people are going to want to sing these songs loud and proud. You can check out my full review here.