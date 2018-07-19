Exclusive: See the Limited Edition ‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ SDCC Poster from Jim Evans

0

If you’re a fan of Christmas movies, zombie movies and musicals, boy have I got the film for you. The festival hit Anna and the Apocalypse is the Christmas zombie musical you didn’t know you needed, jam-packed with catchy songs and gore-drenched set-pieces.

Anna and the Apocalypse debuted at Fantastic Fest last year to a round of positive reviews (you can read my review here, if you’re into that kind of thing) and will next play at Fantasia International Film Festival and the inaugural North Bend Film Festival, before landing in theaters on December 7. Orion Pictures is also trotting the film out at San Diego Comic-Con this week, and we’re happy to debut an exclusive look at a limited edition poster they’ll be debuting at the con this week.

The poster is the first in a series of four designed by award-winning artist Jim Evans (T.A.Z), who has also created posters for films including American Ultra and The Green Inferno as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Saw franchises. Music fans may recognize him for his work with bands like U2, The Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, Blink-182, The Wu Tang Clan, Rage Against The Machine, and Pearl Jam. Check out our exclusive look at his new Anna and the Apocalypse poster below.

Orion has also partnered with Zombie Walk: San Diego for their 12th year themed “Walking Through an Undead Wonderland,” which will take place Saturday, July 21 starting at 6:30PM. The event also features a costume contest and some exclusive Anna and the Apocalypse swag (while supplies last) including limited prints of Evans’ poster! Further details can be found on the walk’s event page.

Anna and the Apocalypse comes from director John McPhail (Where Do We Go From Here?) featuring an impressive cast of showstoppers led by Ella Hunt alongside Malcom Cummings, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton and Thoros of Myr himself, Paul Kaye.

Here’s the official synopsis: