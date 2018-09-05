First ‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ Trailer Teases a Christmas High School Musical… with Zombies

0

Zombies? Check. Christmas? Double check. Musical numbers?! Absolutely. If you’re looking for the holiday movie you didn’t know you needed in your life, get ready for the Anna and the Apocalypse trailer and brace yourself for the first listen at the music horror fans will not be able to get out of their head this winter.

The festival hit stars Ella Hunt as the titular Anna, who’s eager to escape her small-town high school life until she wakes up one morning in the midst of the titular apocalypse. With the help of her friends (and maybe a few hallway foes), she sings and dances her way through the carnage in an attempt to make it back to their families before it’s too late. I’ve been lucky enough to see the film twice now (you can read my full review here) and both times, the film killed it with audiences and had the crowd laughing, cringing or tapping their toes at just the right moments. You only get to hear a snippet in the first trailer, but believe me when I say the music from Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly is an absolute ear-worm soundtrack of musical numbers you’ll be humming to yourself all Christmas. In fact, I’ve been singing them the whole time I’ve been writing this up!

Directed by John McPhail, Anna and the Apocalypse arrives in select theaters November 30th and expands nationwide December 7th. The film also stars Malcolm Cumming, Ben Wiggins, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Mark Benton and Thoros of Myr himself, Paul Kaye.

Here’s the official synopsis for Anna and the Apocalypse: