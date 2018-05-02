Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez on ‘Overboard’ and Having to Shoot in Freezing Cold Water

0

In a fresh take on the classic romantic comedy (originally starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn), Overboard shows what happens when Leonardo (Eugenio Derbez), a rich and selfish playboy from Mexico’s richest family, crosses paths with Kate (Anna Faris), a working class single mom of three, when she’s hired to clean his yacht. After Leonardo falls overboard and ends up with amnesia, Kate decides to get payback for the way that he treated and then stiffed her, and she not only convinces him that he’s her husband, but she puts him to work, for the first time in his life, to support them, as a family. And as he learns to appreciate working for what you have, the possibility of his memory returning at any moment threatens his new existence.

At the film’s press day, Collider got the opportunity to chat with the delightfully charming Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez about being both honored and terrified to remake Overboard, getting the blessing of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, how much they enjoyed working with each other, and having to shoot in freezing cold water. Faris also talked about what it’s meant to her to be a part of the CBS TV series Mom for five seasons, while Derbez talked about the challenges of finding success in America.

Collider: This movie is so sweet and fun and funny!

ANNA FARIS: Oh, I’m so glad! There hasn’t been a lot of romantic comedies lately. We haven’t had that many of the feel-good movies, especially as summer approaches, so thank you for saying that.

When the possibility of this project came your way, what were you excited about and what were you most nervous about, knowing that you would be remaking a movie that many people love?

FARIS: I was honored and terrified.

EUGENIO DERBEZ: Exactly!

FARIS: There was a lot of emotion, really, because I grew up watching Overboard. I feel like I have the whole movie memorized. So, to remake it, I was really nervous. I’m so glad that when Eugenio approached me with the idea, the roles had been switched. Although, I was envious that I wasn’t on the yacht. Eugenio got to hang around with bikini girls. No. It’s thrilling. Not only did we switch roles from the original, but we also have an international context to the movie.

DERBEZ: The idea of flipping the roles was necessary because you can avoid comparisons between Kurt [Russell] and Goldie [Hawn], and Anna and me. I think that was good for the movie. When MGM approached me to talk about the movie, they were thinking of me to play the carpenter, Kurt Russell’s character. Flipping the roles was the smart thing to do because you’re breaking stereotypes and avoiding comparisons. I was also very nervous about this. I felt exactly the same as Anna. You feel honored, but you feel panicked because you know you’re touching a gem that’s a very classic and beloved movie in America.