Anna Kendrick to Play Female Santa Claus in New Disney Movie

Santa’s got a brand new bag. Old St. Nick is getting a revamp over at Disney where Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick is stepping into the role of a female Stan Clause — or to be more specific, his daughter who steps in to fulfill their family’s yuletide duties. The script, currently titled Nicole, comes from Miss Congeniality scribe Marc Lawrence who is also on board to direct.

Lawrence got his start writing for Family Ties and has spent most of his directorial career in the Hugh Grant business to various degrees of success with his films Two Weeks Notice, Music and Lyrics, Did You Hear about The Morgans?, and The Rewrite. Suzanne Todd, who is coming off the big success of STX Entertainment’s female-driven comedy Bad Moms, will produce with Louie Provost overseeing for Disney. Todd is also currently producing Disney’s live-action family comedy Magic Camp.

Per Variety, “the story revolves Santa’s daughter who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight.”

Kendrick had a busy and varied year in 2016, popping up in John Krasinski‘s drama The Hollars, the romantic comedies How to Get a Job and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, the Ben Afflek-led thriller The Accountant, and lending her voice alongside Justin Timblerlake in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls. Next, she’ll be seen in the Duplass brothers-scripted Table 19 and is expected to start filming Pitch Perfect 3 soon. And you better bet you’re about to hear her sing the hell out of some Christmas songs, since Pitch Perfect 3 is also reportedly set during the holiday season and expected to land in theaters next December.