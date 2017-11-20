Anna Paquin and Sarah Gadon Explain David Cronenberg’s ‘Alias Grace’ Appearance

0

Now streaming on Netflix is the excellent six part series Alias Grace directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho, I Shot Andy Warhol). Based on the award-winning novel by Margaret Atwood and inspired by true events, the series tells the story of Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a young, poor Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who — along with stable hand James McDermott (Kerr Logan) — finds herself accused and convicted of the infamous 1843 double murder of her employer Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross), and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin). The series also stars Zachary Levi. For more on Alias Grace, you can read Allison Keene’s review.

At the recent press day for the show, I landed an exclusive interview with Anna Paquin and Sarah Gadon. They talked about what it was like working for Netflix, how unusual it was to shoot Canada for Canada, how they got David Cronenberg to act in the series, what would surprise people about the production, how they had all the scripts prior to filming and how those barely changed during production, and more. In addition, Paquin talked about being part of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Gadon talked about being part of Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Anna Paquin and Sarah Gadon: