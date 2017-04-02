‘Annabelle: Creation’ Trailer Explores the Birth of the Most Evil Doll

0

For those like myself who can barely survive a surveying of your relative’s childhood dolls without getting spooked, the idea of Annabelle and now Annabelle: Creation is a no-brainer. Evil dolls, especially those who can become animated with life, are only a notch down from clowns in the ultimate ranking of scary things. So, with the new trailer for the It remake reinforcing the ironclad reasoning that all clowns are terrifying and should be sent away, now the first trailer for Annabelle: Creation, an origins tale of the evil doll at the center of the whole Conjuring universe, does the same for not-so-elaborate toys.

From the look of things in the trailer, the scares and general design of the film look to be about on par with the rest of the Conjuring universe – a love for bump scares, heavy use of shadows and old-timey music, casting of undervalued character actors like Anthony Lapaglia and Miranda Otto, etc. It’s unfortunate that the trailer also spells out the arc of the film’s narrative so clearly, as if there’s no fun in discovering the big turns of the movie in the moment at all. Nevertheless, the fact that David F. Sandberg, the scrappy director behind last year’s Lights Out, is behind all of this gives Annabelle: Creation a boost that few big-studio horror pictures can muster.

Here’s the first trailer for Annabelle: Creation:

Here’s the official synopsis for Annabelle: Creation: