‘Annabelle 3’ in Development with ‘IT’ Co-Writer Set to Direct

The Annabelle franchise has been a surprise hit franchise for Warner Bros. Spun off from The Conjuring movies, the first Annabelle scored $84 million off a $6.5 million budget. The prequel, Annabelle: Creation made $102 million from just $15 million. So it makes sense that Warner Bros. wants to keep plugging away at the horror series by moving forward with an Annabelle 3.

THR reports that Gary Dauberman, the writer behind the first two Annabelle movies will also write the third installment and make his directing debut on the picture. Per THR, “Details are being kept secret but the story will once again focus on the porcelain doll that is possessed by a demonic force.” And let’s be honest: what more do you need from an Annabelle movie? I don’t need a story about Annabelle growing as a doll, learning valuable life lessons, and making the world a better place. She shows up, people die horribly. Pretty straightforward, and judging by the box office, pretty popular.

New Line, the studio behind The Conjuring cinematic universe, which has pulled in over a billion worldwide, is fast-tracking the third Annabelle movie for a July 3, 2019 release date.

As for Dauberman, he’s been a horror favorite for Warner Bros. In addition to writing the Annabelle movies, he co-wrote the scripts for the smash IT and the upcoming IT: Chapter Two. He’s also writing and producing an adaptation of the horror anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark? for Paramount. He also wrote the upcoming The Nun, another piece of the Conjuring Cinemative Universe, which is set to open on September 7th.

