‘Annabelle 3’ Title Revealed

0

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released the title of the new Annabelle movie coming this summer, which in turn also seems to reveal the first plot details of the film. The Annabelle franchise began as a spinoff of the insanely popular The Conjuring horror movies, focusing on the titular doll that we saw in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s house at the end of The Conjuring. 2014’s Annabelle took place in 1967, prior to the events of The Conjuring, and found the titular doll terrorizing a family. Then 2017’s Annabelle: Creation, a straight-up prequel, revealed the origin story of the doll and was set in the 1950s.

Annabelle 3 is now officially titled Annabelle Comes Home, which is a great title for a horror movie. We don’t know much about the movie other than the fact that it supposedly takes place after the doll is placed inside the Warrens’ museum. To that end, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles from the Conjuring franchise as Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively, in this third Annabelle movie with McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) also starring as their daughter.

Gary Dauberman is making his directorial debut with the film. Dauberman wrote the first two Annabelle movies and co-wrote It and its upcoming sequel It: Chapter Two, so he’s familiar with the horror genre and with this franchise in particular. He’s working off a story he cooked up with James Wan, director of the Conjuring films and the blockbuster Aquaman. Wan is onboard as a producer for Annabelle Comes Home, but it’ll be interesting to see how Dauberman fares behind the camera.

The first Annabelle wasn’t necessarily well received, but Annabelle: Creation conjured far more positive reviews. That film’s director, David F. Sandberg, went on to direct the upcoming DC movie Shazam!.

Watch the short teaser video announcing the Annabelle 3 title below. Annabelle Comes Home opens in theaters on June 28th.