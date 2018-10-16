Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to Return as The Warrens in ‘Annabelle 3′

0

It’s official! The Warrens are coming back for more spooky shenanigans in the latest Conjuring spinoff sequel, Annabelle 3. Deadline reports that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will appear as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the new film, which will see Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation scribe Gary Dauberman step behind the camera for his directing debut.

As Dauberman and producer James Wan revealed at Comic-Con earlier this year, Annabelle 3 will head back to the Warren household where Annabelle will rally up all kinds of demons hiding in the Warren artifact room. “Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room, so it’s basically Night at the Museum with Annabelle,” Wan said at the time. As you might guess from that synopsis, Wilson and Farmiga are expected to take a supporting role in the film.

According to Dauberman, the deadly doll will unleash the forces within on the Warrens’ daughter Judy, who you may recall had a terrifying encounter with Annabelle in the first Conjuring film. Annabelle 3 will see the 10-year-old girl fend off the evil entities with the help of her cousin, who’s doing some babysitting, and her cousin’s friend. McKenna Grace is set to play Judy. The young actress recently knocked it out of the park in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House series as Theo, and is set to star as young Carol Danvers in the much anticipated Captain Marvel. Madison Iseman is also set to star in the new Annabelle sequel.

The Annabelle threequel will mark the sixth film in the growing Conjuring franchise, which continues to soar at the box office. The latest spinoff, Corin Hardy‘s The Nun, opened to the biggest reception of the franchise this summer, grossing $55 million in the first weekend. In addition to another Annabelle film, New Line is also developing The Conjuring 3 with The Curse of La Llarona director Michael Chaves set to take over directing for Wan. It’s kind of wild that we’re going to get a third Annabelle film before a third Conjuring movie, but that’s showbiz, folks!

The untitled Annabelle sequel starts filming this week and arrives in theaters on July 3, 2019.