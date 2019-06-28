‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Cast on Why It’s So Hard to Play Scared

0

With Annabelle Comes Home, the Conjuring film universe gets a lighter, fun-filled entry led by a cast of young actresses and new characters build around the Warren family. Set in the same year as The Conjuring, Annabelle Comes Home picks up with demonologists, paranormal investigators and loving parents, the Warrens (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), when their growing reputation is starting to take a toll on their daughter, Judy (McKenna Grace). But when the Warrens head away for the night, leaving Judy with her baby sitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) and Mary Ellen’s rebellious BFF Daniella (Katie Sarife), the demonic doll Annabell comes out to play, unleashing a funhouse of horrors on the young girls.

With Annabelle Comes Home now in theaters, I recently sat down for a quick chat with McKGrace, Katie Sarife, and Madison Iseman to discuss making the film. They talked about why it’s so hard to play scared and how they get themselves to that point, if Grace’s The Haunting of Hill House experience made it any easier, and what they enjoyed about working with Gary Dauberman on his directorial debut. You can watch the full interview in the video above and below, you’ll find an index of the topics we discussed followed by the official synopsis for the film.

Katie Sarife, Madison Iseman and McKenna Grace:

How do they get themselves to the emotional space to convincingly play fear?

Did working on Haunting of Hill House make it easier for Grace?

What was the experience like working with Gary Dauberman on his directorial debut?

Here’s the official synopsis:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

