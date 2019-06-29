Friday Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Looking to Take Top Spot from ‘Yesterday’ & ‘Annabelle Comes Home’

0

It’s looking like Toy Story 4 will take the #1 spot at the box office away from two newcomers Yesterday and Annabelle Comes Home. The fourth entry in Disney Pixar’s flagship franchise took in another $17 million on Friday night, bringing its domestic total to $196 million. Toy Story is expected to end the weekend around the $64.8 million mark.

Annabelle Comes Home will most likely slide into the second-place slot. Gary Dauberman‘s directorial debut notched $6.6 million on Friday night—another $60,000 would’ve been *Satanic chef’s kiss*—and is headed toward an opening weekend just shy of $30 million. (Preview screenings already brought in another $3.5 million.) The film is the third entry in the Annabelle series and the sixth in Warner Bros.’ Conjuring franchise. While nothing has come close to the franchise’s surprise breakout The Nun and its $53 million opening, the first two Annabelle films opened at $37 million and $35 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, director Danny Boyle‘s Yesterday needs a little bit more than love, taking in $6 million on Friday night and on-track for a $12 million opening weekend. Written by rom-com maestro Richard Curtis, the film imagines a cosmic event in which only one man (Himesh Patel) remembers The Beatles. The feel-good flick currently sits with a pretty good A- CinemaScore; you can check out Matt Golberg’s full Collider review right here.

Finally, all eyes will once again be on Avengers: Endgame as the Russo Brothers‘ MCU team-up heads “back” into theaters with six minutes of new footage, in one last attempt to topple Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time. (Here’s exactly what is in that new footage, if you were on the fence about heading back to the theater.)

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow to see a few more records get broken. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)