The Witching Hour: ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Director on Expanding the ‘Conjuring’ Universe

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we welcome special guest Gary Dauberman to discuss his directorial debut Annabelle Comes Home.

The filmmaker talked about how he got into the industry and making horror films, what led to his creative partnership with New Line Cinema — where he penned the scripts for the Annabelle franchise, The Nun, and the IT films — and why he loves working with them, and how he approached directing his first feature film. He also talked about digging into the depths of Stephen King lore with IT and his upcoming Salem’s Lot adaptation, the traits great filmmakers seem to share, and his recommendations for what’s great in genre right now.

