Stare & Scare Prank Brings the Horrors of ‘Annabelle: Creation’ to Life

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the release of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema’s Annabelle: Creation on August 11th, director David F. Sandberg—the filmmaker behind the immensely successful horror pic Lights Out—brings to life the origin story of the iconic doll Annabelle, who was first seen in The Conjuring and then got her own spinoff Annabelle.

In conjunction with the release of Annabelle: Creation, Complex and Collider put together a “Stare & Scare” prank that brings the horrors of this cinematic nightmare to vivid life. In the video above, rapper Lil Twist visits Bearded Lady Vintage & Oddities, under the impression that he’s answering questions about horror films, followed by an interview. Little does he know the store has been outfitted with hidden cameras, a working Annabelle doll, and a demon girl. Hilarity ensues.

Check out the prank in the video above, and check out Annabelle: Creation when it hits theaters on August 11th.

This is sponsored content.