A New ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Trailer Conjures Up Some Serious Pediophobia

A creepy new trailer for The Conjuring spin-off and Annabelle follow-up Annabelle: Creation is now here to haunt your dreams. If you missed out on the doll-centric horror film that preceded the new release, don’t worry; this trailer will explain just how dangerous the title terror is. Unfortunately, it also telegraphs a heaping helping of jump scares found throughout the film, so if you’re already set on checking out this horror flick later this summer, I’d advise skipping the trailer.

However, if you need some convincing that Annabelle: Creation is worth a watch, this trailer does a solid job at laying out the story. If you want an insider opinion instead, take a look at our own horror guru Perri Nemiroff‘s review, in which she called the film “one of those rare sequels that far exceeds the original.”

David F. Sandberg directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle). Produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, the film stars Stephanie Sigman (Spectre), Talitha Bateman (The 5th Wave), Lulu Wilson (Ouija 2, Deliver Us from Evil), Philippa Anne Coulthard (After the Dark), Grace Fulton (Badland), Lou Lou Safran (The Choice), Samara Lee (Foxcatcher, The Last Witch Hunter), and Tayler Buck in her feature film debut, with Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) and Miranda Otto (Homeland, The Lord of the Rings). Look for Annabelle: Creation in theaters on August 11th.

Check out the new trailer for Annabelle: Creation below:

And here’s the official synopsis for The Conjuring spinoff:

Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

