This Week in Animation: Annecy 2017 Gets Underway; Disney, Sony Unveil New Projects

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week’s biggest news all comes out of Annecy 2017, the massive animation festival going on this week in France. Lots of projects from Disney and Sony Pictures Animation have already been announced alongside awesome independent projects like Brazen, an animated series that explores the lives of 30 bold and rebellious women from all over the world and across time. You should also take the time to read Peter Debruge‘s review of Animal Crackers over at Variety; it’ll give you an idea of the world of animation outside of the States. Expect more from Annecy in the near future.

In more traditional news, we also have new looks at Adult Swim’s Apollo Gauntlet which will be premiering at Rooster Teeth’s upcoming animation festival, plus Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, and Nickelodeon’s Welcome to the Wayne show off new images and video. There are also new trailers for Shout! Factory’s release of In This Corner of the World and the Kickstarted project, Orient City. Plus, a bunch of character posters for The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.

For the latest animation stories we've already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below.