Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Triumphs at 45th Annual Annie Awards with 11 Wins

In one of the best years for animated films in a long time, one might have thought that the Annie Awards would pick something a bit more ambitious than the latest Pixar movie, which is always a shoe-in for Best Animated Feature at the Annies and the Oscars. And if Pixar’s latest hadn’t been Coco, one of the best movies that the studio has released to date, I might be genuinely upset about the fact that Pixar once again took home 11 awards from the 45th annual Annie Awards in a stunning sweep in features. Thankfully, Coco is neither a lazily made nor a trivially written movie, and the wins are more than deserved.

Even better news from the Annie Awards came in the trophies handed out beyond Coco‘s triumph, such as for The Breadwinner, In This Corner of the World, and, in the effects category, War for the Planet of the Apes. On the TV side, major wins went to the likes of Adult Swim’s groundbreaking Rick and Morty, as well as the lovely latest season of Samurai Jack, and Netflix’s Trollhunters, which represents another triumph for Guillermo del Toro after his big DGA win last night. In video games, the truly astounding Cuphead took the big prize over Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Horizon Zero Dawn. You can take a look at the (extensive) list of winners below, but more importantly, you should get on your streaming sites and watch some of these wondrous productions for yourself.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 45th annual Annie Awards:

Best Animated Feature

Coco – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Animated Feature-Independent

In This Corner of the World – Taro Maki, GENCO, Inc. and Masao Maruyama, MAPPA Co., Ltd

Best Animated Special Production

Revolting Rhymes - Magic Light Pictures



Best Animated Short Subject

Dear Basketball – Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group



Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

June – Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Octonauts / Episode: “Operation Deep Freeze” – Vampire Squid Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media company, in association with Brown Bag Films

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

We Bare Bears / Episode: “Panda’s Art” – Cartoon Network Animation Studios

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Rick and Morty / Episode: “303 – Pickle Rick” – Williams Street Productions

Best Student Film

Poles Apart – Director: Paloma Baeza; Producer: Ser En Low, All Student Crew

Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Coco – Effects Artist: Shaun Galinak; Jason Johnston; Carl Kaphan; Effects Lead: Dave Hale; Keith Daniel Klohn

Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Trollhunters / Episode: “205 – Homecoming” – Character Animator: Bruno Chiou; Yi-Fan Cho (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!); Lead Animator: Kevin Jong; Chun-Jung Chu (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!)



Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Coco – Animator: John Chun Chiu Lee (Character: All characters)