‘Incredibles 2’ and ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Lead Annie Awards Nominations

The 2018 Annie Awards nominations have arrived. To the surprise of no one, Disney and Pixar dominate this round as Pixar’s Incredibles 2 scored 11 nods in total and Ralph Breaks the Internet pulled in 10 nominations. Even Mary Poppins Returns scored a nomination for Best Animated Special Production owing to the film’s 2D-animated sequence, and all told the Walt Disney Company rounded up a total of 42 nominations.

Best Animated Feature is a contest between Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Aardman Animatinos’ Early Man, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion Isle of Dogs, and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The latter film is a bit of a late entry into the awards race, but it’s riding a way of critical acclaim (it still holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes) and could prove a spoiler in the Oscar race for Best Animated Feature.

Check out the full list of 2018 Annie Awards nominations below, which also covers TV, video games and, for the first time ever, VR. The ceremony will be held on February 2nd.

spider-man-into-the-spider-verse-poster-peter-parkerBest Animated Feature

Early Man
Aardman Animations

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios

Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature

Ce Magnifique Gâteau!
Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation

MFKZ
Ankama / Studio 4ºC

Mirai
Studio Chizu

Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund

Tito and the Birds
Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production

Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes
HBO / Starburns Industries

The Highway Rat
Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

Grandpa Walrus
Caïmans Productions

Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios

SOLAR WALK
Nørlum

Untravel
Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co- production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

Weekends
past lives productions

isle-of-dogs-poster

Image via Fox Searchlight

Best Virtual Reality Production

Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Battlescar
AtlasV

Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios

Mind Palace
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Moss
Polyarc

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Goldfish at the Fair
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’
Passion Animation Studios

Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot
Illumination

JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’
Passion Pictures

The Fearless Are Here
Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

 

Ask the StoryBots
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Dinotrux: Supercharged
Episode: Crabcavator
DreamWorks Animation Television

Hey Duggee
Episode: The Singing Badge
Studio AKA

PJ Masks
Episode: Wacky Floats
Frog Box Entertainment One

Tumble Leaf
Episode: Moonlight Mermaid/Hedge’s Hatchlings
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Hilda
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Episode: Enter the Dragon Master
DreamWorks Animation Television

Little Big Awesome
Episode: Puppy Shower
Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television

Big Mouth
Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
Netflix

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2
20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Dog Days are Over
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Human Kind Of
Episode: Desperately Seeking Social Skills
Cartuna, Facebook Watch

The Venture Bros.
Episode: The Saphrax Protocol
Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

trollhunters-season-3-poster

Image via Netflix

Best Student Film

A Blink of An Eye
Kiana Naghshineh

Best Friend
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU

FACING IT
Sam Gainsborough

Hors Piste
Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET

Sister
Siqi Song

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda
DreamWorks Animation
FX Artist: Zach Glynn
FX Artist: Chyuan Huang FX Artist: Michael Losure FX Artist: K.C. Ong
FX Artist: Alex Timchenko

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai

SuperMansion
Episode: Debbie Does Devizo
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant VFX Artist: Iain Collins
VFX Artist: Daniel Craven
VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones
Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou
Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang

Watership Down
Episode: The Journey
42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix
VFX Supervisor: Philip Child
CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man
Aardman Animations
VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones
Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett
Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett
Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew
3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting
FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba
FX Animator : Spencer Lueders
FX Animator: Joe Pepper
FX Animator: Sam Rickles

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone
Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin Effects Artist: Jason Johnston Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix
Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost

Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki
Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez
Effects Lead: Marie Tollec
Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni Effects Lead: Peter DeMund Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas
Character: All

Back to the Moon
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux Character: All

Hilda
Episode: (Various Episodes)
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Character Animator: Scott Lewis Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: King Pascal
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Animator: Juliane Martin
Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra

Tumble Leaf
Episode: Maple’s Sand Stand/Fig’s New Clothes
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie
Character: Multiple

early-man-final-posterCharacter Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man
Aardman Animations
Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia Character: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studio
Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters

Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Character: Chief and Nutmeg

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Animator: Vitor Vilela Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Animator: David Han Character: Multiple

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel
Animation Supervisor: Paul Story Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae- Su’a
Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin

Christopher Robin
Walt Disney Pictures
Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia Modeller: Claire Blustin
Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
Chris Sauve: Chris Sauve James Baxter: James Baxter Sandro Cleuzo: Sandro Cleuzo

Paddington 2
StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd
Animation Director: Pablo Grillo Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis
Lead Animator: Liam Russell

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Walt Disney Studios
Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley Animation Lead: Allison Orr
Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap
Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao

Character Animation in a Video Game

God of War
Santa Monica Studio
Lead Animator: Erica Pinto Character: All characters in cinematics
Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef Character: All characters in gameplay
Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez Character: All characters

GRIS
Nomada Studio
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)
Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character: Gris (Cinematics)
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra

Marvel’s Spider-Man
Insomniac Games
Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington
Character: Spider-Man

Moss
Polyarc
Lead Animator: Richard Lico Character: Quill

Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Square Enix
Lead Animator: David Hubert Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jacob Gardner Character: All cinematic characters Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Marco Foglia Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette
Character: All gameplay characters

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku
Character: various characters

Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Forest of Fangs
Amazon Studios
Character Designer: Jim Bryson Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie, Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Art Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris’ Gang, Gang

ralph-breaks-the-internet-poster

Image via Disney

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Character Art Director: Matt Nolte
Character: All Characters

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Lead Character Designer: James Woods
Character: Animated Cast

Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay
Character: Multiple

Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson

