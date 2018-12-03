‘Incredibles 2’ and ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Lead Annie Awards Nominations

The 2018 Annie Awards nominations have arrived. To the surprise of no one, Disney and Pixar dominate this round as Pixar’s Incredibles 2 scored 11 nods in total and Ralph Breaks the Internet pulled in 10 nominations. Even Mary Poppins Returns scored a nomination for Best Animated Special Production owing to the film’s 2D-animated sequence, and all told the Walt Disney Company rounded up a total of 42 nominations.
Best Animated Feature is a contest between Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Aardman Animatinos’ Early Man, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion Isle of Dogs, and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The latter film is a bit of a late entry into the awards race, but it’s riding a way of critical acclaim (it still holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes) and could prove a spoiler in the Oscar race for Best Animated Feature.
Check out the full list of 2018 Annie Awards nominations below, which also covers TV, video games and, for the first time ever, VR. The ceremony will be held on February 2nd.
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Best Animated Independent Feature
Ce Magnifique Gâteau!
Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation
MFKZ
Ankama / Studio 4ºC
Mirai
Studio Chizu
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
Tito and the Birds
Bits Productions, Split Studio
Best Animated Special Production
Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
The Emperor’s Newest Clothes
HBO / Starburns Industries
The Highway Rat
Magic Light Pictures
Best Animated Short Subject
Grandpa Walrus
Caïmans Productions
Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios
SOLAR WALK
Nørlum
Untravel
Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co- production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava
Weekends
past lives productions
Best Virtual Reality Production
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Battlescar
AtlasV
Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios
Mind Palace
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
Moss
Polyarc
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Goldfish at the Fair
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’
Passion Animation Studios
Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot
Illumination
JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’
Passion Pictures
The Fearless Are Here
Nexus Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Ask the StoryBots
Episode: How Do Computers Work?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Dinotrux: Supercharged
Episode: Crabcavator
DreamWorks Animation Television
Hey Duggee
Episode: The Singing Badge
Studio AKA
PJ Masks
Episode: Wacky Floats
Frog Box Entertainment One
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Moonlight Mermaid/Hedge’s Hatchlings
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Episode: Enter the Dragon Master
DreamWorks Animation Television
Little Big Awesome
Episode: Puppy Shower
Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
Big Mouth
Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show
Netflix
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2
20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment
BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Dog Days are Over
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Human Kind Of
Episode: Desperately Seeking Social Skills
Cartuna, Facebook Watch
The Venture Bros.
Episode: The Saphrax Protocol
Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.
Best Student Film
A Blink of An Eye
Kiana Naghshineh
Best Friend
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU
FACING IT
Sam Gainsborough
Hors Piste
Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET
Sister
Siqi Song
Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda
DreamWorks Animation
FX Artist: Zach Glynn
FX Artist: Chyuan Huang FX Artist: Michael Losure FX Artist: K.C. Ong
FX Artist: Alex Timchenko
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: Mystic Mayhem
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai
SuperMansion
Episode: Debbie Does Devizo
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant VFX Artist: Iain Collins
VFX Artist: Daniel Craven
VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2
DreamWorks Animation Television
Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones
Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou
Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang
Watership Down
Episode: The Journey
42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix
VFX Supervisor: Philip Child
CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man
Aardman Animations
VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones
Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett
Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett
Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew
3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting
FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba
FX Animator : Spencer Lueders
FX Animator: Joe Pepper
FX Animator: Sam Rickles
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone
Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin Effects Artist: Jason Johnston Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix
Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki
Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez
Effects Lead: Marie Tollec
Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni Effects Lead: Peter DeMund Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas
Character: All
Back to the Moon
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux Character: All
Hilda
Episode: (Various Episodes)
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Character Animator: Scott Lewis Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: King Pascal
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Animator: Juliane Martin
Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra
Tumble Leaf
Episode: Maple’s Sand Stand/Fig’s New Clothes
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie
Character: Multiple
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia Character: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studio
Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Character: Chief and Nutmeg
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Animator: Vitor Vilela Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Animator: David Han Character: Multiple
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel
Animation Supervisor: Paul Story Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae- Su’a
Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin
Christopher Robin
Walt Disney Pictures
Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia Modeller: Claire Blustin
Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
Chris Sauve: Chris Sauve James Baxter: James Baxter Sandro Cleuzo: Sandro Cleuzo
Paddington 2
StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd
Animation Director: Pablo Grillo Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis
Lead Animator: Liam Russell
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Walt Disney Studios
Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley Animation Lead: Allison Orr
Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap
Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao
Character Animation in a Video Game
God of War
Santa Monica Studio
Lead Animator: Erica Pinto Character: All characters in cinematics
Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef Character: All characters in gameplay
Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez Character: All characters
GRIS
Nomada Studio
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)
Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character: Gris (Cinematics)
Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Insomniac Games
Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington
Character: Spider-Man
Moss
Polyarc
Lead Animator: Richard Lico Character: Quill
Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Square Enix
Lead Animator: David Hubert Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jacob Gardner Character: All cinematic characters Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Marco Foglia Character: All cinematic characters
Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette
Character: All gameplay characters
Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Age of Sail
Episode: n/a
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku
Character: various characters
Niko and the Sword of Light
Episode: The Forest of Fangs
Amazon Studios
Character Designer: Jim Bryson Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie, Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Episode: Freebird
Walt Disney Television Animation
Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Art Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation Television
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris’ Gang, Gang
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Character Art Director: Matt Nolte
Character: All Characters
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Lead Character Designer: James Woods
Character: Animated Cast
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay
Character: Multiple
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson