‘Incredibles 2’ and ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Lead Annie Awards Nominations

The 2018 Annie Awards nominations have arrived. To the surprise of no one, Disney and Pixar dominate this round as Pixar’s Incredibles 2 scored 11 nods in total and Ralph Breaks the Internet pulled in 10 nominations. Even Mary Poppins Returns scored a nomination for Best Animated Special Production owing to the film’s 2D-animated sequence, and all told the Walt Disney Company rounded up a total of 42 nominations.

Best Animated Feature is a contest between Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Aardman Animatinos’ Early Man, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion Isle of Dogs, and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The latter film is a bit of a late entry into the awards race, but it’s riding a way of critical acclaim (it still holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes) and could prove a spoiler in the Oscar race for Best Animated Feature.

Check out the full list of 2018 Annie Awards nominations below, which also covers TV, video games and, for the first time ever, VR. The ceremony will be held on February 2nd.

Best Animated Feature

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Isle Of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature

Ce Magnifique Gâteau!

Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation

MFKZ

Ankama / Studio 4ºC

Mirai

Studio Chizu

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Hungarian National Film Fund

Tito and the Birds

Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production

Back to the Moon

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes

HBO / Starburns Industries

The Highway Rat

Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

Grandpa Walrus

Caïmans Productions

Lost & Found

Wabi Sabi Studios

SOLAR WALK

Nørlum

Untravel

Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co- production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

Weekends

past lives productions

Best Virtual Reality Production

Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Battlescar

AtlasV

Crow: The Legend

Baobab Studios

Mind Palace

Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Moss

Polyarc

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Goldfish at the Fair

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’

Passion Animation Studios

Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot

Illumination

JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’

Passion Pictures

The Fearless Are Here

Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Ask the StoryBots

Episode: How Do Computers Work?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Dinotrux: Supercharged

Episode: Crabcavator

DreamWorks Animation Television

Hey Duggee

Episode: The Singing Badge

Studio AKA

PJ Masks

Episode: Wacky Floats

Frog Box Entertainment One

Tumble Leaf

Episode: Moonlight Mermaid/Hedge’s Hatchlings

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

Episode: Enter the Dragon Master

DreamWorks Animation Television

Little Big Awesome

Episode: Puppy Shower

Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Mystic Mayhem

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2

DreamWorks Animation Television

Big Mouth

Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show

Netflix

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2

20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BoJack Horseman

Episode: The Dog Days are Over

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Human Kind Of

Episode: Desperately Seeking Social Skills

Cartuna, Facebook Watch

The Venture Bros.

Episode: The Saphrax Protocol

Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

Best Student Film

A Blink of An Eye

Kiana Naghshineh

Best Friend

Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU

FACING IT

Sam Gainsborough

Hors Piste

Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET

Sister

Siqi Song

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda

DreamWorks Animation

FX Artist: Zach Glynn

FX Artist: Chyuan Huang FX Artist: Michael Losure FX Artist: K.C. Ong

FX Artist: Alex Timchenko

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Mystic Mayhem

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai

SuperMansion

Episode: Debbie Does Devizo

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant VFX Artist: Iain Collins

VFX Artist: Daniel Craven

VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2

DreamWorks Animation Television

Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones

Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou

Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang

Watership Down

Episode: The Journey

42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix

VFX Supervisor: Philip Child

CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man

Aardman Animations

VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones

Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett

Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett

Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew

3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sony Pictures Animation

FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting

FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba

FX Animator : Spencer Lueders

FX Animator: Joe Pepper

FX Animator: Sam Rickles

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone

Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin Effects Artist: Jason Johnston Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix

Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost

Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki

Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez

Effects Lead: Marie Tollec

Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni Effects Lead: Peter DeMund Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas

Character: All

Back to the Moon

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux Character: All

Hilda

Episode: (Various Episodes)

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Character Animator: Scott Lewis Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Episode: King Pascal

Walt Disney Television Animation

Character Animator: Juliane Martin

Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra

Tumble Leaf

Episode: Maple’s Sand Stand/Fig’s New Clothes

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie

Character: Multiple

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia Character: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studio

Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters

Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Character: Chief and Nutmeg

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animator: Vitor Vilela Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Animator: David Han Character: Multiple

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel

Animation Supervisor: Paul Story Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae- Su’a

Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin

Christopher Robin

Walt Disney Pictures

Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia Modeller: Claire Blustin

Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures

Chris Sauve: Chris Sauve James Baxter: James Baxter Sandro Cleuzo: Sandro Cleuzo

Paddington 2

StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd

Animation Director: Pablo Grillo Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis

Lead Animator: Liam Russell

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Walt Disney Studios

Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley Animation Lead: Allison Orr

Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap

Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao

Character Animation in a Video Game

God of War

Santa Monica Studio

Lead Animator: Erica Pinto Character: All characters in cinematics

Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef Character: All characters in gameplay

Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez Character: All characters

GRIS

Nomada Studio

Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)

Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character: Gris (Cinematics)

Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac Games

Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington

Character: Spider-Man

Moss

Polyarc

Lead Animator: Richard Lico Character: Quill

Shadow of The Tomb Raider

Square Enix

Lead Animator: David Hubert Character: All cinematic characters

Character Animator: Jacob Gardner Character: All cinematic characters Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli Character: All cinematic characters

Character Animator: Marco Foglia Character: All cinematic characters

Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette

Character: All gameplay characters

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku

Character: various characters

Niko and the Sword of Light

Episode: The Forest of Fangs

Amazon Studios

Character Designer: Jim Bryson Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie, Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Episode: Freebird

Walt Disney Television Animation

Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One

DreamWorks Animation Television

Art Director: Chris Mitchell

Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One

DreamWorks Animation Television

Character Designer: Keiko Murayama

Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris’ Gang, Gang

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Character Art Director: Matt Nolte

Character: All Characters

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Lead Character Designer: James Woods

Character: Animated Cast

Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay

Character: Multiple

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson