See How the Alligator Attack Was Created in Exclusive ‘Annihilation’ Blu-ray Clip

We at Collider are thrilled to exclusively debut a clip from the Digital HD and Blu-ray release of Annihilation, which will be available on Digital HD on May 22nd. Filmmaker Alex Garland’s adaptation of Jeff Vandermeer’s surreal novel still stands as one of the best films of the year, deftly exploring intensely human themes through the lens of a gorgeously crafted sci-fi thriller.

One of the film’s standout scenes is the alligator attack involving Tessa Thompson’s character, and in the below clip you can see Thompson and others involved with the film explaining how the scene came together. Thompson says Garland approached the scene with a great degree of care for her well-being, given how intensive the stunts would be to make the attack look realistic. You can also see some of the training Thompson underwent before shooting the sequence.

The Blu-ray contains a three-part featurette that delves deep behind the scenes of the film, from the visual aesthetic to the stunts to the casting. The Blu-ray also boasts a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for home theater viewing.

Check out the clip below. Annihilation will be available on Digital HD on May 22nd and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 29th.