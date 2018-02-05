New ‘Annihilation’ TV Spot Delves Deeper into the Terrifying Sci-Fi Story

0

Paramount Pictures has released a new Annihilation TV spot, unveiling new footage from the highly anticipated new film from Ex Machina writer/director Alex Garland. Based on the fantastic Jeff VanderMeer novel of the same name, the film stars Natalie Portman as a biologist and former soldier who joins a mission to uncover what exactly happened to her husband (Oscar Isaac) inside Area X, which is a mysterious—and growing—patch of land in the United States that seems to fundamentally alter everything in its path.

While this spot didn’t air during the Super Bowl, it’s certainly exciting enough in its own right. Garland has shown time and again a knack for engaging and smart stories as the writer of films like The Beach, 28 Days Later, and Dredd, and Annihilation is a perfect fit for his sensibilities. VanderMeer’s book is genuinely horrifying and unsettling in surprising ways, and it looks as though Garland has captured that terrifically.

What Annihilation promises is a wholly unique sci-fi story without easy answers, but one that will rattle you to your core. The cast is terrific (many actresses went out of their way to try and nab a role in this movie), and I can’t wait to see the full film when it hits theaters later this month.

Watch the new Annihilation TV spot below. The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny. Annihilation opens in theaters on February 23rd.