‘Annihilation’ Featurette Digs Into the Mystery of “The Shimmer”

Paramount has released a new featurette for Annihilation. The new sci-fi thriller from Ex Machina writer-director Alex Garland, the movie focuses on a team of scientists who must venture inside a new environmental phenomenon and figure out what’s causing it before the phenomenon engulfs the planet.

In this featurette, there’s a bit more explanation on what the phenomenon, dubbed “The Shimmer”, does to those who enter it. We see there are various mutations, but we also see that it can drive people insane. So all-in-all, just a really nice, chill time for anyone who encounters it. Right now, Annihilation looks a lot like The Thing except everything is The Thing. I’m fully prepared for this movie to terrify me to my core. That being said, I’m also hearing that the movie is pretty different than the book by Jeff VanderMeer, so I’m eager to see the reactions between those who have read the novel and those who haven’t. Either way, Garland hit it out of the park with Ex Machina, and his follow-up is a must-see movie of 2018.

Check out the new Annihiltion featurette below. The film opens February 23rd and stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny.

Here’s the official synopsis for Annihilation: