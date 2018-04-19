‘Anon’ Trailer Has Clive Owen Getting His Eyeballs Hacked

0

Netflix has released a trailer for Anon. Written and directed by Andrew Niccol (In Time), the upcoming thriller takes place where anonymity and privacy have largely vanished, and you can get all the info you need from someone by just a glance. Clive Owen plays a Sal Frieland, a detective whose eyeball tech gets hacked and must rely on the help of a young woman known only as the Girl (Amanda Seyfried).

Watching this trailer, it looks like Niccol made a lazy, half-assed Black Mirror episode. Like his recent film Good Kill, it seems like Niccol only rides on the surface of an idea rather than embracing its complexity. In the case of Anon, it appears that Niccol looked at the rise of social media and the government’s crackdown on personal privacy, and then tried to thread it into a neo-noir. While I love Gattaca, that movie was a long time ago, and I’m dubious that Niccol has done anything intriguing with the premise, especially since I started cracking up at the shot of Clive Owen blithely driving into traffic because his eyeball tech is malfunctioning (or being hacked by someone who wants to send him into oncoming traffic).

Check out the Anon trailer below. The film hits Netflix on May 4th and also stars Colm Feore, Mark O’Brien, Sonya Walger, Joe Pingue, and Iddo Goldberg.

Here’s the official synopsis for Anon: