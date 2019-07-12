‘Another Life’ Trailer Has Katee Sackhoff Trying to Save Earth from Aliens

0

Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming sci-fi series Another Life. The series follows Commander Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff), who leads humanity’s first interstellar mission when an alien artifact lands on Earth.

I don’t want to be too harsh on this trailer, but this show looks like if Annihilation was a 90s TV series on the Sci-Fi Channel (that’s right: before it was SyFy!). It just looks kind of bland and cheap and not really in the direction of what audiences want from science fiction these days. I’m sure there’s an audience for it and with Netflix having such a large subscriber base, people will watch, but it seems more like filler than a show that would actually get people talking or push any boundaries. If you’re Netflix and you’re just in the game of loading up on original content, that’s fine. But for the rest of us, this seems like something you could easily skip and not miss out on any important conversation.

Watch the trailer for Another Life below. Another Life hits Netflix on July 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Another Life: