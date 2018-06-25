Kevin Smith Makes an Unorthodox Mayoral Pitch in an Exclusive ‘Another WolfCop’ Clip

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from Another WolfCop, the schlocktastic, gore-filled sequel to Lowell Dean‘s 2014 comedy-horror WolfCop. This time, we catch up with Leo Fafard‘s alcoholic, lycanthropic officer Lou Garou as he investigates the dealings of a charming but nefarious businessman (Yannick Bisson), who rolls into Woodhaven with designs for a new brewery/hockey arena, and some more sinister secret designs too.

The film also features Kevin Smith as the new mayor of Woodhaven, who’s got some unorthodox pitches on how to revitalize the town. You’ll see what I mean in our clip below. Another WolfCop also stars Amy Matysio, Jonathan Cherry, and Serena Miller and arrives on Blu-ray, VOD, and Digital HD on July 3.

Here’s the official synopsis for Another Wolfcop: