Ansel Elgort Sets His First Series with WarnerMedia’s ‘Tokyo Vice’

The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort will make his series acting debut in WarnerMedia’s Tokyo Vice. The drama has received a straight-to-series 10-episode order from WarnerMedia’s upcoming, still to be titled streaming platform.

Based on Jake Adelstein’s memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat, the series adaptation has Tony Award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers (Oslo) writing with Short Term 12 and Glass Castle director Destin Daniel Cretton directing. In addition to starring, Elgort will also executive produce alongside John Lesher and Emily Gerson Saines.

Per Deadline, Tokyo Vice will follow “Jake’s (Elgort) daily descent into the neon soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing, and no one is truly what or who they seem. Elgort’s Jake Adelstein is an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption.” The series is inspired by Adelstein’s non-fiction account of his years as the first non-Japanese reporter at one of Japan’s largest newspapers, where he covered the criminal underbelly lurking beneath the city’s surface — including human trafficking, murder, and the Yakuza — until he uncovered a scandal so big it resulted in a death threat towards him and his family.

Elgort was last seen in the 2018 films Jonathan and Billionaire Boys Club, and will next appear alongside Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, and Sarah Paulson in The Goldfinch. Next up, he’s set to play Tony in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story remake alongside Rachel Zegler, Brian D’Arcy James, and original star Rita Moreno, which is expected to get in front of cameras this summer. He’s also attached to star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya in Brian Helgeland‘s crime thriller Finest Kind.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service is expected to go live this fall. Tokyo Vice makes the second official series order for the platform after Love Life, a romantic anthology series executive produced by Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig. The WarnerMedia streaming service will reportedly cost 16-17$ a month (way on the higher end compared to its competitors,) but will bundle in HBO and Cinemax along with Warner properties and new productions.