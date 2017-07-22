Marvel Offers First Look at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, Announces Cast at SDCC

0

The big Marvel panel at the Comic-Con International at Hall H in San Diego kicked off with a humorous look back at the Marvel movie universe so far, hosted by Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd and Michael Pena in character as Scott Lang and Luis, respectively.

The humorous journey, which included clips of a dancing Tom Hiddleston and a photo of David Hasselhoff’s Nick Fury, ended with the audience finding out who they are telling about all of these adventures – Michelle Pfeiffer, who is now announced as Janet van Dyne in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. Evangeline Lilly’s Hope then joined her “mother” and there was a discussion of ways superhero costumes allow for going to the bathroom, referencing Pfeiffer’s role as Catwoman decades ago.

Next, audiences were treated to the first animatics and logo for the sequel, which is due to be released on July 6, 2018. One shot clearly showed an older [present day] Henry Pym (Michael Douglas) in a white, updated Ant-Man suit, and we see several shots of the Wasp in action, wearing a yellow that contrasts against Ant-Man’s red. One shot shows the duo flying side by side – her with wing, him flying on an ant. It also looks as if Ant-Man will be growing again as he did in Captain America: Civil War.

In addition to the clips and shots, Marvel announced that Laurence Fishburne will be playing Dr. Bill Foster, best known as another size-changer, Goliath, in Marvel Comics. Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror) is also joining the cast as the villain The Ghost, Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) will be Sonny Burch, and Randall Park (The Interview) is playing Agent Jimmy Woo. At this time, Marvel has not yet made the Comic-Con footage available to the public.

