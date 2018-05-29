New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Ad Unleashes the Superhero Team and the Villainous Ghost

0

A new ad for the upcoming MCU installment Ant-Man and the Wasp has the tough task of exciting viewers who are still recovering from Thanos’ devastating reign in Avengers: Infinity War. Luckily for Scott Lang & Co., the events of Peyton Reed‘s super-sequel will actually take place before the events of that epic cinematic event, though we wouldn’t be surprised if the continuities came together by the movie’s end. This new ad isn’t giving any of that information away but it is reminding fans of the original movie just how silly this sub-franchise can be, which should come as a nice escape after some of the more serious moments in the MCU in recent adventures. It’s also a good reminder of how silly it is to trust Scott Lang with anything, especially when it comes to formulating a plan to take down the mysterious villain Ghost and, ultimately, save the world.

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Douglas, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, and Michael Peńa, Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Check out the new ad below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

