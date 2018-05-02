Heroes: How Will ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Lead into ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Coy Jandreau, and Markeia McCarty discuss the following:
- Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp. The panel gives their thoughts on the trailer and debates why there were no references to Avengers: Infinity War.
- What is the over/under that J. Jonah Jameson will appear in Venom?
- The panel attempts to clarify what Kevin Feige said recently about the rights issues surrounding Prince Namor, The Sub-Mariner.
- After the underwhelming Justice League, should WB and DC try put other less-heralded superhero teams on film like The Authority?
- What role will Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker play in Venom? When does the film take place in relation to the events of Avengers: Infinity War?
- Do you think a cinematic universe crossover of different franchises, like Marvel vs DC, will ever happen on film?
- In Avengers 4, do you think Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark will get a suit of armour made by Eitri on Nidavellir from the same metal as Mjolnir and Stormbreaker?