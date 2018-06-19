Movie Talk: Will ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Be Successful without an ‘Infinity War’ Connection?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Reports are circulating that Ant-Man and the Wasp will not have a strong connection to Avengers: Infinity War. The panel speculates if the film can be successful without it.
- Deadline is reporting that Sam Mendes and Steven Spielberg are teaming up to make a WWI film titled 1917. Mendes will direct with Spielberg producing through Amblin Entertainment.
- Deadline reports that producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has set up a Sammy Davis Jr. biopic at Paramount. Davis’s heirs and Lionel Richie are also part of the producing team.
- According to Deadline, Netflix has set up a comedy starring Will Ferrell and produced by Adam McKay that takes place during The Eurovision Song Contest. Deadline also reports that Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole will be making his directorial debut on the streaming service with his film All Day and a Night.
- Variety is reporting that Dr. Dre is producing a Marvin Gaye biopic and has already secured the rights to the late singer’s music.
- Live Twitter Questions