10 Behind-the-Scenes Images from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Reveal How the Magic Is Made

Disney and Marvel Studios have unveiled a batch of new behind-the-scenes images from Ant-Man and the Wasp, offering a closer look at the highly anticipated sequel. These images accompany our extensive set visit coverage, as Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff visited the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp last year and came away with a lot of insight into what to expect from the next Marvel movie.

Peyton Reed returns to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp, which finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost, using similar technology, throws a wrench into their plans.

These images offer a fun look at how the film was made, and a peek at some of the impressive sets constructed for the movie. Peruse the images below and click for high-resolution. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Komen, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Laurence Fishburne. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

