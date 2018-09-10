‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Blu-ray Release Date and Details Revealed with New Trailer

0

Marvel Studios’ second and final film of 2018 is due to hit home video shortly. It was announced today that the Ant-Man and the Wasp Blu-ray will arrive on October 16th, while the film will be made available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD on October 2nd. Indeed, in addition to a standard Blu-ray release, the sequel will also be released on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD for that pristine picture quality.

Disney Home Video has also unveiled the bonus features available on the disc, and disappointingly there’s no audio commentary from director Peyton Reed to be found. There is a “Director’s Intro” featurette wherein Reed invites home audiences “deeper into the world” of Ant-Man and the Wasp, but the lack of a bona fide audio commentary is a bummer.

Fans will be excited to hear that there are two deleted scenes included, one of which involves Janet leading Hank around the quantum realm and encountering “an intelligent life form.” The other deleted scene finds Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) checking the security camera of a bookstore to try and track down Hank Pym.

There’s also a gag reel, Stan Lee outtakes from his cameo scene, Tim Heidecker outtakes from his cameo as the Whale Boat Captain, and four featurettes that delve into different aspects of the film like Wasp’s suit and stunts, the visual effects, and the relationship between Hank and Janet.

