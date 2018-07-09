Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Unpacking ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Opening Weekend Box Office

by      July 9, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:

  • Multiple outlets are reporting that Ant-Man and the Wasp opened with $76 million domestically this weekend. However, the total was front loaded with a very big Thursday and Friday take.
  • Variety is reporting that Keri Russell is in talks to be in Star Wars: Episode IX directed by J.J. Abrams.
  • Legendary Entertainment and Sunrise announced at this past weekend’s Anime Expo in LA that they are collaborating on a live-action version of Gundam.
  • Variety reports that Idris Elba is in final negotiations to be the villain in Hobbs and Shaw. He’ll join Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Vanessa Kirby in the film.
  • Live Twitter Questions
