Movie Talk: Unpacking ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Opening Weekend Box Office

- Multiple outlets are reporting that Ant-Man and the Wasp opened with $76 million domestically this weekend. However, the total was front loaded with a very big Thursday and Friday take.
- Variety is reporting that Keri Russell is in talks to be in Star Wars: Episode IX directed by J.J. Abrams.
- In an interview with Comingsoon.net, Keanu Reeves confirmed that the title for the new John Wick film is John Wick: Parabellum.
- Legendary Entertainment and Sunrise announced at this past weekend’s Anime Expo in LA that they are collaborating on a live-action version of Gundam.
- Variety reports that Idris Elba is in final negotiations to be the villain in Hobbs and Shaw. He’ll join Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Vanessa Kirby in the film.
