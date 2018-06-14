‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Tracking to a Healthy Opening Weekend at the Box Office

After the heavy and dour Avengers: Infinity War, superhero fans are probably looking for the nice change of pace that will arrive next month with Ant-Man and the Wasp. The upcoming Ant-Man sequel takes place before the events of Infinity War and sees Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Wasp/Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to defeat Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).
According to THR, the upcoming superhero movie is currently tracking to open at $75 million, which would put it well ahead of the $57 million the first Ant-Man opened to back in July 2015. That film would go on to gross only $180 million domestic, but did fairly well worldwide as it pulled in $519 million. Since Marvel solo sequels have a tendency to outperform the ones that came before, that should bode well for Ant-Man and the Wasp’s fortunes.
There will also be a bit of competition that weekend as Universal and Blumhouse will release The First Purge, which is expected to pull in $25 million in its five-day debut. The previous Purge movie, The Purge: Election Year, made $31 million on its opening weekend when it hit theaters on July 1, 2016.
How much will Ant-Man and the Wasp pull in during its domestic run? Give you predictions in the comments section! Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th and also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas.
Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.