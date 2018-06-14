‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Tracking to a Healthy Opening Weekend at the Box Office

0

After the heavy and dour Avengers: Infinity War, superhero fans are probably looking for the nice change of pace that will arrive next month with Ant-Man and the Wasp. The upcoming Ant-Man sequel takes place before the events of Infinity War and sees Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Wasp/Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to defeat Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

According to THR, the upcoming superhero movie is currently tracking to open at $75 million, which would put it well ahead of the $57 million the first Ant-Man opened to back in July 2015. That film would go on to gross only $180 million domestic, but did fairly well worldwide as it pulled in $519 million. Since Marvel solo sequels have a tendency to outperform the ones that came before, that should bode well for Ant-Man and the Wasp’s fortunes.

There will also be a bit of competition that weekend as Universal and Blumhouse will release The First Purge, which is expected to pull in $25 million in its five-day debut. The previous Purge movie, The Purge: Election Year, made $31 million on its opening weekend when it hit theaters on July 1, 2016.

How much will Ant-Man and the Wasp pull in during its domestic run? Give you predictions in the comments section! Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th and also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: