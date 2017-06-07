‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Recruits ‘Black Mirror’ Star Hannah John-Kamen for a Key Role

0

Ant-Man and The Wasp has found its first new cast member in Killjoys and Black Mirror star Hannah John-Kamen. Per Variety, the actress is taking on a “key role” in the superhero sequel, but details her role and the film’s plot are still being kept under locks. John-Kamen joins returning title stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, who will make her proper debut as the Wasp after sitting out the super suit in the first film. Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are also expected to return as Hank Pym and Louis, the motor-mouthed scene-stealer. Peyton Reed is back in the director’s chair for the sequel, with Rudd and Gabriel Ferrari penning the script.

If you’re not familiar with John-Kamen yet, you will be very soon. In addition to landing a spot in the MCU, the actress is also set to appear in Tomb Raider and Steven Spielberg‘s Ready Player One. While John-Kamen is poised to have a big blockbuster moment between her film roles, she’s been a regular player in the TV world over the recent years. Most recently, a starring role on Syfy’s Killjoys and a key part in Dan Trachtenberg‘s Black Mirror episode Playtest, which was actually her second appearance on the series, the first being a completely different character in the Season 1 episode Fifteen Million Merits. She has also appeared on Game of Thrones, Happy Valley, and The Tunnel.

As the first film after Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp arrives at a strange time in the MCU, landing after a major culmination and what is expected to be one of the darker Marvel films. It will be interesting to see how John-Kamen fits into that scheme, if she is playing a familiar role from the comics or an original character, and if she has a larger role to play in the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to arrive in theaters on July 6, 2018.