‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Adds Walton Goggins in Unspecified Role ahead of Comic-Con

With all eyes turned to San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel fans in particular are eager to see what the superhero studio has in store. Granted, Disney’s D23 expo just dropped the first footage for Avengers: Infinity War, but the MCU has a lot more coming to theaters over the next year. There’s Thor: Ragnarok arriving November 3rd, followed by Black Panther kicking off Marvel’s year on February 16, 2018. The aforementioned Avengers team-up drops a few months later on May 4th, but Ant-Man and the Wasp is just after it, hitting theaters July 6th. It’s going to be a crazy year, for sure.

But it’s that latter Marvel movie, the sequel that returns Peyton Reed to the director’s chair, that made headlines today with the addition of Emmy-nominated Walton Goggins (Justified) in an unspecified role. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are set to return as the eponymous superheroes alongside Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michael Peña as Luis, and T.I. as Dave. They’ll be joined by newcomers Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror), also in an unspecified role, and Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) as Jimmy Woo.

Deadline reports that Goggins has sealed the deal for Ant-Man and the Wasp ahead of the production’s kick-off in Atlanta later this month. Both the film’s plot and Goggins’ character, among other aspects, remain under wraps; perhaps we’ll get a tease at Comic-Con this weekend.

If you don’t know Goggins from his excellent turns on The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, The Hateful Eight, or Vice Principals, don’t worry; you can still catch him in Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Tomb Raider, both due out next year along with his Marvel sequel.

