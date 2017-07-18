Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Adds Walton Goggins in Unspecified Role ahead of Comic-Con

by      July 18, 2017

0

ant-man-and-the-wasp-walton-goggins

With all eyes turned to San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel fans in particular are eager to see what the superhero studio has in store. Granted, Disney’s D23 expo just dropped the first footage for Avengers: Infinity War, but the MCU has a lot more coming to theaters over the next year. There’s Thor: Ragnarok arriving November 3rd, followed by Black Panther kicking off Marvel’s year on February 16, 2018. The aforementioned Avengers team-up drops a few months later on May 4th, but Ant-Man and the Wasp is just after it, hitting theaters July 6th. It’s going to be a crazy year, for sure.

But it’s that latter Marvel movie, the sequel that returns Peyton Reed to the director’s chair, that made headlines today with the addition of Emmy-nominated Walton Goggins (Justified) in an unspecified role. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are set to return as the eponymous superheroes alongside Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michael Peña as Luis, and T.I. as Dave. They’ll be joined by newcomers Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror), also in an unspecified role, and Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) as Jimmy Woo.

ant-man-and-the-wasp-walton-goggins

Image via The History Channel

Deadline reports that Goggins has sealed the deal for Ant-Man and the Wasp ahead of the production’s kick-off in Atlanta later this month. Both the film’s plot and Goggins’ character, among other aspects, remain under wraps; perhaps we’ll get a tease at Comic-Con this weekend.

If you don’t know Goggins from his excellent turns on The ShieldSons of AnarchyJustified, The Hateful Eight, or Vice Principals, don’t worry; you can still catch him in Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Tomb Raider, both due out next year along with his Marvel sequel.

For more on Ant-Man and the Wasp and the MCU overall, be sure to check out our recent write-ups bellow:

ant-man-and-the-wasp-walton-goggins

Image via Marvel Studios

ant-man-and-the-wasp-walton-goggins

Image via Marvel Studios

Related Content
Watch Now
Previous Article
'Outlander' Season 3: First Full Trailer Is Fantastically Heart-Wrenching
Next Article
Who’s in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’? A Complete List of Who's Confirmed and…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News