‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Marvel’s Super-Scientists, Explained

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Ant-Man and the Wasp yet.

Here’s a non-spoiler where Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is concerned: Scott Lang is no scientist. Paul Rudd does a fantastic job as Lang, the everyman character who’s a reformed thief-turned-Avenger (in training). But while Ant-Man might ultimately save the day in Peyton Reed‘s sequel, he doesn’t do it alone. By his side are a team of super-scientists who put their natural-born talent and their life’s work on the line in order to stop ne’er-do-wells from putting a kibosh on our heroes’ last-ditch rescue attempt. And though the “bad guys” include some run-of-the-mill black market dealers, they also include some super-science folks of their own. With so many scientists, running around, it might be difficult to keep track of them all, which is why we’re going to break them down a bit.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is essentially a heist movie mashed up with a rescue mission. This crossover works well to keep things light and breezy even as the relatively small cast of characters kick the proverbial can/McGuffin down the road to keep the plot moving along. You’ve got the white-hat scientists of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his daughter Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) trying to rescue Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm, while the scientifically super-powered Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) attempts to steal their tech to achieve her own goals. Dr. Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) plays a pivotal role, as does the relatively more obscure Dr. Elihas Starr (Michael Ceveris) and his wife, Catherine (Riann Steele).

If you’re a fan of the original Ant-Man and/or this sequel, you probably don’t need a refresher on the Pym / Van Dyne team-up, but those other names might be a little less familiar. That’s why we’ll be breaking down their comic book counterparts to see just how much the MCU changed in their transition to the big screen. Heads up, this is your last spoiler warning!