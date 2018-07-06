‘Ant-Man and the Wasp': What Did You Think?

0

Be aware there are spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp below.

After the chaos and apocalyptic destruction of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel takes it down a few notches with Ant-Man and the Wasp, an intimate, contained romp that’s light on consequences but heavy on heart.

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, and he’s in a whole heap of trouble for helping out Cap and his crew during the events of Captain America: Civil War — not just with the U.S. government, who’s kept him on house arrest in the years since, but with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who felt betrayed by Scott’s willingness to skip off with their tech without considering the consequences. But when a dangerous new villain threatens Hope and Hank’s attempts to rescue Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm, Scott puts his future on the line to help.

Also returning is Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, and freed from the weight of pre-production turmoil and Edgar Wright-sized expectations, Reed leans into his breezy, lighthearted style and roots it in an emotionally-charged story about fathers and daughters, and love reunited. It’s a romantic, sweet story that acts as a fine reminder of the simple delights directors can mine from the MCU when they’re allowed to play (mostly) outside the demands of the shared universe. Ant-Man and the Wasp reflects the aftermath of Civil War and teases the aftermath of Infinity War, but it’s mostly plot trimmings. The core of the story is all about Scott and the Van Dynes, and their quests to do right by the people they love.

That said, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s unique placement between the events of Civil War and Infinity War allows for one banger of a post-credits scene. We all knew something like that was coming, dusting the whole Van Dyne family? Brutal. While Scott is in the Quantum Realm? The brutal-est. It’s one hell of a stinger and arguably Marvel’s best post-credits scene to date.

But that’s enough from me. Be sure to check out Matt’s full review on the site, but most importantly, we want to hear from you! What did you think? Was Ant-Man and the Wasp a welcome palate cleanser after the intensity of Infinity War? How did you like The Wasp’s big debut? Are you hoping we get another Ant-Man movie down the line? How about that post-credits scene? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts, and for more on the film, check out the links below.