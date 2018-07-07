Friday Box Office: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Buzzes to $33.8 Million

0

Marvel Studios has another winner on its hands, relatively speaking. The sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp pulled in $33.8 million on Friday at the box office, putting the film on track to gross around $80 million for the whole weekend. That’s higher than the first Ant-Man’s $57.2 million gross, and indeed this little corner of the Marvel universe appears to be smaller in scale than the studio’s other films—by design. The stakes are more personal and smaller, and even the scale of the picture is more intimate than, say, Thor: Ragnarok or Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But Marvel fans that do dig what director Peyton Reed is doing really dig it, as Ant-Man and the Wasp scored an A- CinemaScore from opening night audiences.

The only other “new” release this weekend is The First Purge, which actually opened on July 4th. The politically tinged prequel earned an estimated $6.1 million on Friday and is looking towards around $18.5 million for the weekend and $32 million for its first five days in release.

But it’s Disney who holds both the #1 and #2 slots, as the box office behemoth Incredibles 2 is jockeying for second place with $9.8 million on Friday, going toe-to-toe with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which made $9.1 million on Friday. It’ll be a photo-finish for the weekend, but Incredibles 2 has been doing bonkers business and will pass Finding Dory this weekend to stand as the highest grossing Pixar title of all time.

Jurassic World 2, meanwhile, has now passed $1 billion globally, and while it won’t match the $652.2 million domestic of the first film, its current domestic total is a solid $313 million.

Check out the Top 5 below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates.