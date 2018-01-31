Heroes: Will ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Feature the Hope van Dyne We’ve Been Waiting For?

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett discuss the following:
- After the Black Panther premiere, the Internet was flooded with positive reactions.
- The panel gives their thoughts on the first Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer.
- Variety is reporting that a 13-episode Superman prequel series has been ordered for DC’s upcoming digital streaming service from Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment. It will follow Lois Lane and Lex Luthor as they investigate the world of fringe science and expose the city’s dark and bizarre secrets.
- A new trailer for the February 12th episode of Legends of Tomorrow teases Constantine, Mallus, and a Kid Flash return.
- In an interview with CBC Radio, Taika Waititi admits that the sizzle reel he used to get Thor: Ragnarok was basically “illegally torrented and downloaded clips from a bunch of different movies.”
- In an interview with Yahoo, Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil was asked about Static Shock possibly making an appearance on the show. He said, “I love the idea of Static Shock, and in success, hopefully, we’ll be able to pull other characters in in that way.”
- In the latest episode of CW’s Supergirl, Lena Luthor wears the Lexosuit in a battle with Supergirl.
- David F. Sandberg posted an Instagram photo of the first slate for Shazam!, marking the beginning of filming on the new DC Comics movie.
- In an interview with Screen Rant, Stephen Lang was asked if he ever got a call from Fox to audition for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. He stated, “No, no, I never auditioned for it and you know, truth be told, I’m fairly Cable-ignorant.”
- In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wesley Snipes spoke about his attempts to make a Black Panther movie with Marvel in the mid 1990’s. The panel discusses what a Snipes-led Black Panther film might have looked like.
- Syfy released a new poster for their upcoming series Krypton showing Seg-El standing on the family crest.
- A Warner Home Entertainment logo appeared in the newly released trailer for Deep Blue Sea 2. The panel discusses if Warner Premiere is back and what films they might be making.
